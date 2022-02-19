Looks like we're getting a Star Trek 4

To call Star Trek 4's pre-production troubled is a massive understatement. Star Trek: Beyond, the third film in the reboot series, opened in 2016 and received modest critical praise while simultaneously limping to the box office. Since then, various rumors regarding a fourth film sprang into existence faster than tribbles. At one point, Quentin Tarantino seemed ready to helm the franchise, which is precisely the kind of Hollywood weirdness I need in my life. However, after several years in development hell, it seems like Paramount has decided to it's time to boldly go where they've never gone before- again.

Earlier this week, news hit the net that a fourth film set in the J.J. Abrams' "Kelvin timeline" will be released in 2023. Barring the late Anton Yelchin, who played Pavel Chekov, every original cast member is making their return to the franchise.

According to J.J. Abrams, who directed the 2009 reboot and its 2013 sequel, the "original cast" will be back for a fourth movie "that will be shooting by the end of the year," he said Tuesday at the Paramount Investors Day presentation, per Entertainment Weekly. https://people.com/movies/star-trek-4-will-feature-original-cast-says-jj-abrams-chris-pine-zachary-quinto-zoe-saldana/

Even though the Kelvin timeline is a massive point of contention for Star Trek fans, I have to admit that I'm excited to see where the series goes from here.