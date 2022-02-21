I just noticed that early Colonial Vipers had some odd instruments

I loved the OG Battlestar Galactica. To young me, Colonial Vipers were nearly as cool as the Star Wars X-Wing. Watching this video of the first appearance of the Viper I noticed a few things I never really did before, however. While Vipers are shown in the atmosphere during the series, the artificial horizon seems out of place in space, where there is no up, down or people hearing you scream. The flight stick has an "IM" button, which could only stand for an ancient and forgotten method of communication "Instant Messenger."

I also wonder if every new viper designed had to be backward compatible with the launch tubes?