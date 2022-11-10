California's marijuana industry now selling weaker weed

In an attempt to market to everyone, marijuana cultivators are rolling the clocks back on some strains of highly potent weed. Old people will no longer have to talk about how great it was when weed barely got you high! Strains matching the lower amounts of THC present in the good old days are again on the market.

Perhaps there will be a run on the "dirt weed" that was so available here in early 90s L.A., brown stuff that tasted awful, smelled terrible, and was very cheap. We can play Quake and talk about how the internet will change the world.

