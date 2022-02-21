Listen to this epic 3-hour heavy metal adaptation of the first Lord of the Rings movie

From YouTube:

Howard Shore's music from the legendary Lord Of The Rings movie trilogy captivated me ever since I first heard it way back in 2001. It was so epic, majestic, mystical…and pretty damn Metal! It was my hope that one day someone would make a full Metal version of the films, but alas that day never came. So as a culmination of months of pandemic-induced boredom/frustration/madmess I plucked up the courage to finally do it myself! Several months later, I proudly present the entirety of The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring presented as one giant Metal song!