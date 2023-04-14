Metallica become actual masters of puppets

This week, metal icons Metallica have been the musicians in residence on Jimmy Kimmel Live! In a cute skit for the show, the four musicians went to the Bob Baker Marionette Theater to learn actual marionette puppetry. After they learn the basics, the band puts on a metal-worthy puppet show for a group of head-banging kids.

Later on in the episode, they perform their 1986 metal classic, "Master of Puppets" (all 8-1/2 minutes of it), which has found new popularity and fandom after its use in season 4 of Stranger Things.