Listen to this duet by Dolly Parton and Judas Priest's Rob Halford, backed by John 5 and Nikki Sixx: 'Bygones'

Dolly Parton was serious about being a rock star. The latest single from her new "Rockstar" album pairs her with Judas Priest's Rob Halford, as well as John 5 on guitar and Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx on bass.
The track is called "Bygones," and it was written by Dolly.
Over crunchy guitars, Parton asks for forgiveness and Halford sings about how hurt he feels. Then it picks up, and the two vocalists belt an anthemic chorus: "I'm sorry, so sorry/How long must you punish me?/Why can't we just move on, let bygones be bygones?" The song builds and builds and reaches an ending that's predictable (at least for metalheads, since it starts with a guitar solo.)
The album, "Rockstar," drops November 17.