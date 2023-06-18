Listen to this duet by Dolly Parton and Judas Priest's Rob Halford, backed by John 5 and Nikki Sixx: 'Bygones'

Dolly Parton was serious about being a rock star. The latest single from her new "Rockstar" album pairs her with Judas Priest's Rob Halford, as well as John 5 on guitar and Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx on bass.

The track is called "Bygones," and it was written by Dolly.

Yahoo! News:

Over crunchy guitars, Parton asks for forgiveness and Halford sings about how hurt he feels. Then it picks up, and the two vocalists belt an anthemic chorus: "I'm sorry, so sorry/How long must you punish me?/Why can't we just move on, let bygones be bygones?" The song builds and builds and reaches an ending that's predictable (at least for metalheads, since it starts with a guitar solo.)

The album, "Rockstar," drops November 17.