Trump's social media platform launches, for some

After two or three efforts from his cronies and hangers-on, the first Twitter clone to receive the imprimatur of Trump himself is finally live. Trouble, albeit the "good" trouble of overdemand, is already afoot.

People who downloaded the app reported seeing error messages when they tried entering a birthdate, e-mail or phone number to create an account. "Something went wrong. Please try again," the message read. Others reported they were placed on a waitlist after signing up. "Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist," read the message, which included a waitlist number. People who preordered Truth Social had the app automatically downloaded to their iPhones.

Gab, Gettr, Parler, how many are there now? Parler seemed to be succeeding on the right wing social media front, but everyone was waiting for Trump to pick a horse and now he has.

The interesting thing is that Trump wasn't interested in "alternative social media for conservatives" as those other sites primised. He was interested in a site tailored exactly to him and his "election truther" campaign, and it had to reproduce his Twitter experience in every detail—right down to his late-to-the-game Twitter username, RealDonaldTrump.