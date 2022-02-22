A candidate for US Congress apologizes after an adverse reaction to alcohol and sleeping pills led to berating children and puking in a clothes basket

There is no room for amateurs in the drug culture. Also never blame a friend.

AP:

Democrat Abby Broyles, 32, told television station KFOR that she had an adverse reaction after drinking wine and taking sleep medication given to her by a friend.

"Instead of helping me sleep, I hallucinated," Broyles told the station in a televised interview. "And I don't remember anything until I woke up or came to, and I was throwing up in a hamper."

She said she was invited to the slumber party by a good friend from law school who was the mother of one of the girls.