In this video, Crescent Shay documents her process of making a dress out of 2652 U.S. pennies. She had to drill three holes in each penny. A penny weighs 2.5 grams, so the dress weighs about 14 lbs. But it looks cool!
Check out this chain mail dress made from over 2500 pennies
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- crafter
- fashion
These ratty designer tees cost nearly $100 a pop
An entire collection of these intentionally distressed disasters can be found at online retailer Wolf&Badger. Created by OTHER, "a rebellious British label for the wild ones & the others": Every tee is individually hand made at our studio to create a completely one off and original piece images via Wolf&Badger READ THE REST
Bell-bottoms are back
Well, imagine my surprise, as I was innocently heading to the cat litter aisle at Target, to find bell-bottoms on display. Sorry, "extreme flare jeans." And that's not all, I saw all kinds of seventies-style clothing on the sales floor. But not seventies-seventies, more like the nineties revival of seventies fashion. Remember that? Groovy prints… READ THE REST
"Styles On Video" is a 1993 VHS tape that let customers "try on" various hairstyles
In the early '90s, a hair salon had a process to create VHS tapes to let customers see themselves in different hairstyles before their appointment. All of the haircuts are so attractive, how could one possibly choose a favorite? Luckily with today's technology, you can easily photoshop your own face onto these styles and show… READ THE REST
Sharpen your project management skills with these deeply discounted online courses
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether you're starting your own candle company or hoping to get your existing staff back on track to success, understanding the ins and outs of project management can do wonders for… READ THE REST
Learn how to make beautiful tunes with this $40 music production bundle
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Ask any schmuck off the street who looks like they've been awake for ten years, and they'll tell you the same thing: The only thing that brings anyone comfort these days… READ THE REST
Charge your Apple Watch on the go with this keychain for just $20
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. As an Apple user, you rely heavily on all your devices getting you through the day, so there's nothing truly worse than experiencing low-battery anxiety. With the small and functional nature of the Apple… READ THE REST