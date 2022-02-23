Give your muscles a break with this $50 portable massage gun

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

If you've been doing a good job with your New Years' fitness resolutions, you might be feeling a little sore right about now. But that's just a sign that you're doing things right. Given that society is doing all sorts of terrible things these days, you deserve to feel good. So don't give up just because your muscles are aching; add the No More Sore Mini Muscle Toner Massage Gun to your workout regimen.

Whether you're working out aggressively every day or you just feel a little achy after spending all day on your feet or in a chair, this massage gun helps you work out kinks and knots in your muscles in a jiffy. The professional-grade massage gun is small enough to fit in your everyday carry bag but doesn't sacrifice power. With a high-power 3,200 RPM motor, it will dig into muscles to release tension and repair aches quickly, no matter where you're feeling the pain. It even comes with multiple accessories to target specific muscle groups.

Thanks to the 2,200mAh lithium battery, you can use it for up to 24 hours on a single charge, allowing you to break it out throughout your day for some quick relief. With the USB Type-C charging port, you can give it a boost at work if you need a little extra power for your post-work workout. It's extremely easy to pack the massage gun and accessories in your bag when you head out for the day for a quick massage session whenever you need—no more paying for expensive spa massage treatments!

Start giving your muscles the relief they need. The No More Sore Mini Muscle Toner Massage Gun is typically marked down to $59.99 from $139, but right now, you can get it for a special price of just $49.99.

Prices subject to change.