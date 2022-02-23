Alexander Zverev, #3 in the world, was thrown out of the Mexican Open tennis tournament Wednesday after throwing a tantrum on the court. He argued with the umpire then set about the man's chair with his racket, drawing gasps from the crowd.
Tennis star kicked out of Mexican Open after bashing umpire's chair with racket during tantrum
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- sports
- tennis tantrums
When Hunter Thompson rang Bill Murray at 3am to discuss a new game called Shotgun Golf
The Daily Beast's Marlow Stern interviewed the great Bill Murray about his new documentary New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization but also slipped in a question about the time in the early 2000s when Hunter S. Thompson rang Murray in the middle of the night to discuss a curious matter. (In 1980, Murray had portrayed… READ THE REST
How to play ice golf
Ice golf is just golf, but played on an iced-over body of water. Easy, right? Kevin Cox: The ice presents a unique experience due to the variety of conditions that you can experience in a short period of time. One day the lake can be covered in a thin layer of water that results in… READ THE REST
Game legend John Madden dead at 85
John Madden, presenter of the long-running series of football-themed video games featuring his image and imprimatur, died Tuesday. He was 85. His first title, John Madden Football, was released by Electronic Arts in 1988 and brought the Minnesota-born Madden his first taste of success. Annual releases in the series, ongoing since 1990 and retitled Madden… READ THE REST
Behold, a pen with the power to translate languages and talk back to you
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Suppose you're an enthusiastic international traveler that loves to learn about new cultures and embrace all languages. In that case, the NEWYES Scan Reader pen will be your new favorite device. This is a forward-thinking multifunctional pen… READ THE REST
Sharpen your project management skills with these deeply discounted online courses
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether you're starting your own candle company or hoping to get your existing staff back on track to success, understanding the ins and outs of project management can do wonders for… READ THE REST
Learn how to make beautiful tunes with this $40 music production bundle
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Ask any schmuck off the street who looks like they've been awake for ten years, and they'll tell you the same thing: The only thing that brings anyone comfort these days… READ THE REST