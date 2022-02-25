Mars Perseverance rover captured this image of a metal drill bit lying on the planet's surface

NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars captured this image of a cylindrical metallic object on the planet's surface. The object is most definitely a drill bit. How do we know for sure? Because Perseverance dropped it. (Or that's what They want us to believe, anyway.)
Last year, @NASAPersevere Twitter account tweeted a photo of the drill bit in place, commenting:
"This particular drill bit was installed before launch, to close out the drill and keep the inside protected. To keep my science clean and clear, I'm leaving it aside before I start to collect samples with new, pristine drill bits."