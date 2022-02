This early-70s musical Mr. Yuk commercial was created to warn children about the dangers of drinking poisonous household products. Mr. Yuk stickers depicted a little green face sticking its tongue out. Parents could put the Mr. Yuk stickers on dangerous products as a warning. Mr. Yuk may be cute looking, but beware: Mr. Yuk will make you sick!

Can you think of a better sticker to warn children not to ingest poisonous materials? Post in the comments!