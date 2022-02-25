Watch how Jen Psaki takes Ted Cruz's "Peppermint Patty" dis as a wonderful compliment

A reporter tried to dish dirt about Jen Psaki to Jen Psaki herself at yesterday's press briefing, telling her that Ted Cruz had just moments ago referred to her as the Peanuts character Peppermint Patty (see bottom video). But the White House Press Secretary wasn't offended at all, and in fact ate it up like a delicious dish of mud pie.

"This has been happening while you've been up at the podium," the reporter said solemnly. "I'm not trying to ambush you, but I wanted to give you a chance to respond. Senator Cruz is speaking at CPAC, and you came up."

"Oh," Psaki said, in that familiar way she says "oh" that sounds less surprised and more like someone is playing footsie with her under the table.

"He called you quote-unquote Peppermint Patty…"

A twinkling Psaki interrupted with another captivated "Ooh."

"… and has encouraged people to boo you."

"Don't tell him I like Peppermint Patty," Psaki joked. "So I'm not going to take it too offensively."

She then decided to tell the Texas beach bum herself. "Senator Cruz, I like Peppermint Patty," she said with her broadest grin. "I'm a little tougher than that, but there you go."

