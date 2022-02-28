It's no drill bit, but this tiny flower was photographed by NASA's Curiosity rover on the surface of Mars. Of course, They would have us believe that the shape was "formed by mineral precipitating from water" but we recognize it as a wonderful gesture of love from the miniscule Martians.
Look at this tiny delicate "flower" photographed on surface of Mars
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- geology
- Mars
- martians
- NASA
- Space
Mars Perseverance rover captured this image of a metal drill bit lying on the planet's surface
NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars captured this image of a cylindrical metallic object on the planet's surface. The object is most definitely a drill bit. How do we know for sure? Because Perseverance dropped it. (Or that's what They want us to believe, anyway.) Last year, @NASAPersevere Twitter account tweeted a photo of the drill… READ THE REST
Astonishing image of "space triangle" caused by colliding galaxies
The Hubble Space Telescope captured this incredible image of a "space triangle" caused by the collision of two galaxies—NGC 2445 seen above on the right and NGC 2444 on the left. Video explanation below. From NASA: Astronomers suggest that the galaxies passed through each other, igniting the uniquely shaped star-formation firestorm in NGC 2445, where… READ THE REST
Mars in 8K: footage from Perseverance rover
Seán Doran gathered 4320-line footage from Mars Perseverance rover puttering around the red planet, and set it to music by Chris Zabriskie. It's striking yet haunting, a barren place tantalizingly close yet impossibly distant. Images courtesy NASA / JPL-Caltech / ASU / MSSS READ THE REST
This foldable wireless charging stand supports up to three devices at once
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Life in the modern age is all about convenience. Even when their stock is hemorrhaging, companies like Facebook/Meta, Apple, and Google have constantly innovated to keep our lives happy and simple. In… READ THE REST
This award-winning bundle teaches you how to edit photos like a pro and is 48% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. For over a hundred years, photographs have given people the power to remember key moments and capture the physical world. Throughout time, photography has advanced from the simple, black and white… READ THE REST
Examine the world around you with this WiFi-enabled microscope for 20% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Unless you go on to study biology in college, usually, the last time you work and play with a microscope is in the midst of your high school career. With the WiFi… READ THE REST