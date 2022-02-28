Look at this tiny delicate "flower" photographed on surface of Mars

David Pescovitz

It's no drill bit, but this tiny flower was photographed by NASA's Curiosity rover on the surface of Mars. Of course, They would have us believe that the shape was "formed by mineral precipitating from water" but we recognize it as a wonderful gesture of love from the miniscule Martians.

