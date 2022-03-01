Lawsuits filed over Texas Gov. Abbott's terrifying persecution of transgender teens

In response to Gov. Greg Abbott's orders to hunt down teens undergoing gender-confirming treatments, their families, and their doctors it appears investigations already have begun, and lawsuits have already been filed to stop them.

NYT:

Among the first to be investigated was an employee of the state protective services agency who has a 16-year-old transgender child. On Tuesday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas and Lambda Legal went to state court in Austin to try to stop the inquiry.

The employee, who was not named in the court filing, works on the review of reports of abuse and neglect. She was placed on administrative leave last week, according to the filing, and on Friday was visited by an investigator from the agency, which is also seeking medical records related to her child. The family of the child, identified in court documents only as Mary Doe, has refused to voluntarily turn over the records.

"We are terrified for Mary's health and well-being, and for our family," wrote the employee in a declaration filed with the suit, in which she and her husband are identified as Jane and John Doe. "I feel betrayed by my state and the agency for whom I work."