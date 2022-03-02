Disneyland's iconic floral display changed to Minnie

In honor of Women's History Month the floral display that greets attendees as they enter Disneyland has been changed to depict Minnie Mouse. This marks the first time the hillside flowers below the Main St. train station have not represented Mickey.

Disney's Disneyland Blog:

Since opening day on July 17, 1955, guests entering Disneyland park have been greeted by the iconic Mickey Mouse floral display … until now! In honor of Women's History Month throughout March, Floral Minnie will be on display on the hillside just inside the main entrance, in front of the Main Street, U.S.A. Disneyland Railroad station.

"There have been some seasonal changes over the years," said Horticulture Manager Sarah Day, whose team installed the display overnight. "But Mickey Mouse has always been the star of the show … until now!"

A team of 13 Horticulture cast members began the transformation process around midnight March 1, lights illuminating their intricate work. By 6 a.m., the transformation was complete, and Minnie Mouse, with her iconic bow and eyelashes, was center stage.