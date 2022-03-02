Here's the most infuriating 2-minute segment in the history of Wheel of Fortune

Mark Frauenfelder

"I have never wanted to scream this loudly in my life," says Philip Lewis after watching this clip from a recent episode of Wheel of Fortune. It's a sentiment I suspect you'll share when you watch the contestants try as hard a possible to guess wrong answers (e.g., "Another feather in your lap" and "Another feather in your map") and pick bad letters (like "g" and "d").