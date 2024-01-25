This multiple choice probability puzzle has been causing arguments for years

This riddle is causing a lot of arguments online.
It resembles a question from the game show, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
If you choose an answer to this question at random, what is the chance that you will be correct?
A: 25%
B: 0%
C: 50%
D: 25%
Commenters are not only arguing over what the correct answer is, but they are also debating whether it is a puzzle, a riddle, a paradox, or something else entirely.
At the risk of being proven wrong in the comments, I'm going to say there is no correct answer. It's a version of the Epimenides paradox, the same one Captain Kirk used to burn out an android's mechanical brain in "I, Mudd."
