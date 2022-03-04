Angle grinders tested

I can't post every tool roundup posted by Project Farm, but I want to. The latest, though, is too dear to my heart to skip: portable angle grinders. We find that a $50 knockoff Makita is fine—and better than Ryobi!—but no match for the real thing. This video is great because the test is how long each grinder takes to cut through rebar given 5 pounds of force: a straightforward race to the finish. In this context, Todd Osgood's frenzied narration seems almost like a parody of sportcasters. So it's a bit like watching Animalympics.

P.S. I have the Milwaukee: pricey, but worth it if you like angle-grinding things.