Harvey Weinstein, prison Milk Duds smuggler

Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced Hollywood mogul serving a 23-year rape sentence, was caught with contraband Milk Duds, reports ABC News. Weinstein was reprimanded after guards found him in posession of the contraband chocolate.

Weinstein claimed to the guards that he had brought the Milk Duds with him when he was extradited from New York in July. But the jail officials said he had been searched upon his arrival at the L.A. County jail's medical facility, and nothing was found, leading them to conclude that the Milk Duds were passed to him during the attorney's visit.

Weinstein apologized for the incident in a statement to Variety.

"This was an innocent misunderstanding," Weinstein said. "It will not happen again. I have been a model inmate, following the rules and regulations and I am sincerely sorry."