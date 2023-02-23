Hollywood mogul Harvey Weistein sentenced to 16 years in federal rape and sexual assault case

Already jailed 23 years on state charges in New York, disgraced movie producer Harvey Weistein received a 16 year sentence on federal charges in Los Angeles today. Weinstein was found guilty in 3 of the 7 rape and sexual assault charges laid against him.

The sentencing was the second for Weinstein on sexual assault charges since reporting by The New York Times and The New Yorker in 2017 revealed his alleged history of sexual abuse, harassment and secret settlements as he used his influence as a Hollywood power broker to take advantage of young women. …

Jane Doe 1, whose testimony was tied to the [federal] convictions, said that Weinstein came to her hotel room and tried to rape her.

"I wanted to die. It was disgusting. It was humiliating, miserable. I didn't fight," she testified in court. "I remember how he was looking in the mirror and he was telling me to look at him. I wish this never happened to me."