MicropolisJS (itself based on the C# Micropolis) is a browser-based clone of the original 2D, top-down city planning propaganda game Sim City. And you can play for free! I immediately got sucked in; my screenshot represents the point of snapping out of it and getting back to work! [via Hacker News]
MicropolisJS: original Sim City clone in the browser
- Games
- micropolis
- micropolise
- sim city
