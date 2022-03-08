Does Dua Lipa's "Levitating" infringe Artikal Sound System's "Live your Life"? Only if pop music began in 2017.

Artikal Sound System is suing Dua Lipa, claiming her song Levitating infringes the copyright of their song Live Your Life, released three years earlier.

At first blush, it's an open-and-shut case. The two songs have the same beat, a nearly identical chord sequence, the same melody delivered vocally in the same distinctive rythym, and even a similar "all night" lyric.

But… but… it's the Charleston. It's Blame it on the Boogie slowed. it's Outkast's Rosa Parks sped up. It's yet another song released a year earlier in a different key. It's all pop music hackwork so bland that the whole affair makes a mockery of letting anyone landlord over any of it in the first place. It's the same four chords over and over again (but here one of the four chords is slightly different.)

And yet, let the feeding frenzy begin.