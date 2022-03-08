Get elite Bluetooth sound for under $35 with these wireless sports earphones

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

The Sun is setting gently behind the clouds, your new running shoes are laced up tightly, and the perfect, up-tempo song graces your ears as you hit the pavement for a trek around your neighborhood.

Oh, the horror, when the unruly cord from your outdated headphones catches your arm and yanks your earbud out. Or worse, the lackluster Bluetooth earphones you purchased immediately start cutting in and out, ruining your aerobic journey before it begins. TREBLAB thinks it has the solution: the XR700 PRO Wireless Sports Earphones, which are currently 15% off for $33.97. They offer are a true blend of elite equipment and sound at an exceedingly affordable price.

In addition to premium sound, the earphones feature boosted bass and noise cancellation that blocks out everything but you and your run, walk, or bike ride. The lightweight earphones are Bluetooth-enabled and fit snugly and comfortably in your ears. And with the sports ear hooks, you don't have to worry about them falling off and bouncing into the sewer. The only thing you need to focus on is your workout.

They're water-resistant and sweat-proof, making them ready for the summer heat and the winter rain. These buds are also equipped with user-friendly volume controls and phone-call capabilities.

The XR700 PROs have an average four-out-of-five star review out of more than 1,400 reviews on Amazon. "These earbuds are very comfortable and it honestly feels like nothing is there," wrote Nicolas, in one of the many five-star reviews. "[I] went on a 7 mile run with them and they stayed in and there was absolutely no sound glitches."

With a strong 100mAh battery, the XR700 PROs last up to nine hours. Heck, you can do a morning workout, go to work, and maybe end your day with a weightlifting session with a little juice left for the trek back home.

Normally you have to sacrifice $100 or more for top-notch wireless sports earphones. The TREBLAB XR700 PRO Wireless Sports Earphones feature the best of both worlds for just $33.97.

Prices subject to change.