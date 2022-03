A widely spread photo of Queen Elizabeth with her head in an abnormally low position is fake. You can see Steve Parsons' actual photo of the Queen shaking hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Getty Images.

Why would someone create and post a photo like this? Gizmodo suggests that it's because there's a rumor that the Queen died some time ago. But how could such a photo support that rumor? My theory is it is just someone trying to be funny. What do you think?