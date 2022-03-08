These woodless colored pencils are awesome

Popkin

A friend gave me these Koh-I-Noor woodless colored pencils as a birthday gift, and I'll never go back to the wooden ones. They're great for both precise work and shading large areas. Shading is much faster with these since there is more surface area of colored pencil.  After sharpening them, you can collect and use the pigment dust for smudging in color. I wish I would have discovered them sooner!