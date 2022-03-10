Indie games bundles for Ukraine and Texas trans rights

Russia is attacking Ukraine with bombs and tanks. Texas is criminalizing trans children and their parents. Among the many small ways to help out is to donate money to those resisting these efforts, and at itch.io you can get a big stack of games in return: TTRPGs for Trans Rights in Texas and the Bundle for Ukraine.

Over 700 creators have joined in support to donate their work. All proceeds from this bundle will be split between the following charities:

International Medical Corps provides medical assistance in the region. They have very low fundraising overhead (1% of income), with 89% of donations going to medical aid and 10% to administration.

Voices of Children, a Ukrainian organization that helps children cope with the horrors of war, PTSD, readjusting to school, and getting back to being kids. They have also been doing a lot of grassroots impromptu work during the war, such as helping set up shelters. Our hope is that this war will be over soon, and they can begin the work of healing these kids' hearts.