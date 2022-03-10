On the "triumphant return" of old-timey USB ports to the Mac

I almost didn't notice, but Monica Chin did immediately: the new Mac Studio has two old-school USB Type A ports. That beloved hole was abandoned by Apple on new models cheaper than a $6,000 Mac Pro; now the price of entry to the magical experience of undongled peripherals is a mere $2,000.

These, my friends, are a new invention called "USB-A". I'm told you can use these to connect mice and keyboards to your computer, though I've always just used the PS/2 port for that. The plugs only appear to go in one way, which seems like a bit of a design oversight. But overall, I'm excited to see where this standard will take us.

