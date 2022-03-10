Save $99 on this expertly refurbished Lenovo Chromebook

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Great laptops are hard to come by, especially if you're trying to stay on budget. But instead of sifting through today's latest, newest models, sometimes you can find the real gems in the classic, well-made models that have proven to stand the test of time. And the best part? They don't have price tags that make your heart palpitate.

Whether you need a laptop to make necessary edits at your local coffee shop or could use it to have a little more portability as you answer work emails, this masterfully refurbished Lenovo Chromebook fits the bill. And before you turn your nose up at the idea of buying refurbished, you should know that this laptop has endured a rigorous, 40-step quality testing process, ensuring it's in stellar condition, just as great as any new model.

There are lots of great things to love about this Lenovo Chromebook. In addition to its spectacular 3-second boot-up time, the laptop also boasts integrated browser security and auto-updates, so it's always working at its best. And thanks to its 11.6-inch LED display, browsing and streaming content are enjoyable and easy on the eyes — plus, everything loads in a snap due to its Intel Celeron N2840 processor.

This 2015 Lenovo Chromebook also features some generous storage space, 16 GB to be exact, and 4.0 Bluetooth WiFi connectivity. And if you're planning on taking this thing to coffee shops, on trips, or wherever else, you never have to worry about its battery fizzling after an hour since it can stay powered for as long as 9.5 hours. And with a name like Lenovo, you know this device is in it for the long haul, as they're known to be dependable and long-lasting, not to mention budget-friendly.

Get the grade-A refurbished Lenovo 11.6" N21 Chromebook Intel Celeron, 2.16GHz 4GB RAM 16GB SSD for just $149.95, nearly $100 off.

