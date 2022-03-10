The 1420 Russian YouTuber interviewed young people in the streets of Moscow and asked them "Is Putin a great?" Most people gave mixed answers and many seemed to hedge. They were probably all thinking what one guy said aloud: "That is a dangerous question."
What do young Russians think of Putin? This guy interviewed random people in Moscow to find out
