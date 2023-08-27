Russia: "Molecular genetic examination" of remains prove that Yevgheny Prigozhin's definitely dead

The Russian Federation would very much like the world to know that Yevgheny Prigozhin, the mercenary leader who launched an abortive mutiny against the Russian military and president Vladimir Putin, is definitely, unequivocally dead. 10 people were killed when the private jet they were in fell out of the sky as it approached St. Petersburg earlier this week, with Prigozhin on the passenger list.

"As part of the investigation of the plane crash in the Tver region, molecular genetic examinations have been completed," a statement published on the Russia's Investigative Committee's Telegram channel read. "According to their results, the identities of all 10 dead were established, they correspond to the list stated in the flight sheet," It said.

They have not confirmed, however, how the plane was downed. U.S. intelligence claims it was probably an explosion, bolstering the most likely explanation that Prighozin was murdered. The prime suspect is Putin himself, notorious for poisonings, defenestrations and other hamfisted methods of dealing with dissent and betrayal. Offing Prighozin, though, might be his best shot at that Nobel Peace Prize he was nominated for.