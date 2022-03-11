Stray chicken now lives at Popeyes chicken restaurant

A stray rooster showed up a Popeyes chicken restaurant in Slidell, Louisiana so the employees adopted the bird and named him Rocco. They built him a coop beside the drive-through. I wonder if Rocco's secretly on a hero's journey of revenge. From 4WWL:

[Popeyes general manager Muhassin] Shepherd says the rooster showed up the day after Hurricane Ida and never left, leaving employees scratching their heads.

"Where did the chicken come from, who has chickens around," questioned Shepherd. "We looked around the neighborhood and they was like, 'it's not our chicken.'"[…]

"We've been actually increasing sales and business so, you know, meeting a lot of new friends just to come in and see Rocco," said Shepherd.