These makers built a fantastically complex Hot Wheels aquapark race track in their backyard

Enjoy this POV run through a fantastically complex DIY aquapark race track for Hot Wheels.

"We built this track using a variety of materials including 12 sump-pumps, hundreds of gallons of water, wood, ladders, clear tubes, popsicle sticks, gutters, string, magnets, Jenga blocks, plastic container tubs, zip-ties, our dog Kodi the Australian Shepherd, and countless Hot Wheels products," say the creators at Backyard Racing.

And I was proud of myself when I set up my Hot Wheels to jump a recycled Cool Whip tub filled with water and plastic sharks!