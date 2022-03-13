Trailer for the final season of "Better Call Saul"

While you're waiting for the final season of "Better Call Saul," check out the trailer.
"Whatever happens next, it's not gonna go down the way you think it is." I hope we find out whatever happens with Kim!
The season premieres April 18, on AMC.
Since the late 90s, I've spent my entire relationship with Bob Odenkirk's professional career in a state of shock. At first, I was shocked that a sketch comedy show like Mr. Show was not only allowed to exist but that it was also genuinely funny at the same time. I was under the impression that all sketch… READ THE REST
Film, television and theater are brutally competitive businesses. A lot of actors work to shape their bodies, pay to sculpt their faces and train as singers, dancers or martial artists — anything that'll make themselves stand out to casting directors. Some are more dedicated than others. From Task & Purpose: Actor Todd Lawson LaTourrette —… READ THE REST
A perfect teaser for Better Call Saul season 3. The show returns this spring with 10 new episodes, and it looks like Gus Fring, the wonderfully evil meth kingpin in Breaking Bad, will play a role. READ THE REST
