Alvin and the Chipmunks at 16 RPM

Mark Frauenfelder
Tinseltown/Shutterstock

Doctor Popular says, "I recently learned that Alvin and The Chipmunks albums sound great when played at 16 2/3 RPM. Basically, this is half speed, so the actors' voices sound like normal people, but the music sounds super sludgy and heavy. Very reminiscent of The Melvins!"