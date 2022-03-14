Doctor Popular says, "I recently learned that Alvin and The Chipmunks albums sound great when played at 16 2/3 RPM. Basically, this is half speed, so the actors' voices sound like normal people, but the music sounds super sludgy and heavy. Very reminiscent of The Melvins!"
Alvin and the Chipmunks at 16 RPM
