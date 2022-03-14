Dolly Parton gracefully declines nomination to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

A bone of contention for many rock music fans has always been the very wide net that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame casts in nominating artists. Of all the good things you can say about Dolly Parton, rock and roller is not one of them.

Dolly agrees. In this letter sent to the Hall of Fame, she "respectfully bows out" (so as not to split/take away votes from legitimate rock nominees). But being the class act that she is, she uses it as a opportunity to remind herself that she's been wanting to do a rock album. Rock on, indeed.



Image: Kristopher Harris — CC BY 2.0