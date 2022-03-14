Keep your AirPods pristine with this innovative brush for just $15

Oh, what a difference a month can make. When you first received your pristine AirPods, the comfort and audio experience may have blown you away without a care in the world. Fast forward to that first time you give your AirPods a closer look after wearing them during a long bike ride, and you may find smudges, dust, or worse, earwax buildup.

That grime is gross, sure, but it can also compromise everything from your AirPods' aesthetics to the sound quality itself! But there's good news: the AirPod Cleaning Pen is currently $14.99, or 40% off. This nifty tool features a soft-light sponge, a metal tip, and a bristle brush, offering an easy way to keep your AirPods in top condition.

The tip allows you to clean your AirPods' smallest nooks and crannies. Meanwhile, on the other side of the pen, the sponge easily cleans stains, dirt, food, or whatever else clogs up your AirPods. Finally, the bristle brush is meant to maintain the soundhole and other tough-to-find parts of your equipment, so your AirPods may sound just as good as when you first unboxed them.

This cleaning pen isn't just for AirPods, either. You can use it to clean other electronics such as mobile phones or tablets, which can get just as filthy. The pen is lightweight (a little over half an ounce) and compact (4.3 inches in height; 0.7 inches in length; 0.7 inches in width), making it a great addition to your everyday carry tech kit.

Keeping your AirPods clean is vital for both your enjoyment and your health and safety, specifically for your inner ears. So whether you use your earbuds in a sweat-free office or during intense marathon training in a humid climate, the AirPod Cleaning Pen is worth your consideration.

Don't let your AirPods deteriorate from neglect. Take advantage of this deal on the AirPod Cleaning Pen, now just $14.99.

Prices subject to change.