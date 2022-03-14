In addition to everything else that Putins's invasion of Ukraine has wrought, rock and roll guitarists may loose their tone. The owner of Electro-Harmonix, Mike Matthews, announced Russian-made audio vacuum tubes would not be available due to a ban of certain exports for the rest of the year. Look for a run on sales (and spiking prices?) of your favorite Tung-Sol, EH Gold, Genalex Gold Lion, Mullard, Svetlana and Sovtek tubes
No tubes for you, komrad
Guitar amp tubes are an unexpected victim of Russia's invasion on Ukraine
