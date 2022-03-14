The best way to prepare for 'Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi' is to watch this 4.5-hour Episode 3 supercut a few times

I have just finished my first watch-through of Numerical Joker's 4.5-hour Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith supercut in 4k/5.1 dolby. I am sure I'll go through it one or two more times before Obi-Wan Kenobi hits the airwaves.
Including footage from all the related Star Wars properties especially the Siege of Mandalore, this version is beautifully cut together with the scores maintained. With all the included extras the movie is actually very good, as opposed to just more wooden Anakin/Padme love stuff. The is the best Revenge of the Sith you can find.
Honestly, the Anakin I enjoy is the one in the Clone Wars, but it is OK to see Hayden Christiansen brought back.
Hello friends,
I've shared this elsewhere since nearly a year ago on Revenge of the Fifth (May 5th, 2020), but it's time to discuss it again. Back then I released the first revision of my 4.5 hour RoTS edit in each 1080p and 4K HDR. There have been a minimum of 13 fan edits trying to do one thing like this since the TCW finale again in May, however this version remains the only cut of its kind in full 4K HDR as of this date so I want to keep it going in this community. Until some greater high quality 8K scan is ever made, that is meant to be my definitive version of this edit for the forseeable future. While the Bad Batch series looks like it will be set during the events of the film, I believe it is best handled as a separate project so will be leaving content like this and Jedi Fallen Order flashbacks outside of this edit as I feel they are best told as their own respective stories.
I've additionally made extended Edits for Episodes I and II and Solo (as three separate releases), upscaled the whole 2003 Clone Wars collection in 4K HDR and re-edited it to match with a canon TCW viewing order (break up into four episodes, with the simply being 4th one being the Battle of Coruscnat footage already used in this edit), and did a supercut for R1/ANH with SC38 and some deleted scenes additionally added too. All of these have 4K and 1080p releases out as well.
The RoTS edit even has a bonus audio track that includes the Backstorke of the West gag dub edited into all of the RoTS only scenes (the track is named "Smelly Boy").