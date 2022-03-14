The best way to prepare for 'Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi' is to watch this 4.5-hour Episode 3 supercut a few times

I have just finished my first watch-through of Numerical Joker's 4.5-hour Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith supercut in 4k/5.1 dolby. I am sure I'll go through it one or two more times before Obi-Wan Kenobi hits the airwaves.

Including footage from all the related Star Wars properties especially the Siege of Mandalore, this version is beautifully cut together with the scores maintained. With all the included extras the movie is actually very good, as opposed to just more wooden Anakin/Padme love stuff. The is the best Revenge of the Sith you can find.

Honestly, the Anakin I enjoy is the one in the Clone Wars, but it is OK to see Hayden Christiansen brought back.

