Hunk of airplane fuselage converted into home office

Ireland-based design/build firm Aeropod recycles old commercial airplane fuselages into home offices, glamping cabins, or extra bedrooms in the backyard. The cost is approximately €20,000 to €37,000 depending on the size and customized build-out. From CNN:

Converting a slice of airplane into a sleek and durable home office had been a personal project in 2021, but after [co-founder Kevin Regan's] sister-in-law put photos of the cabin on social media, requests rolled in and things started to snowball.

The first plane they worked with was an IndiGo airline Airbus A320 sourced via Cardiff Airport in Wales. The initial pod took four months of fine-tuning to get it to the refined design they were looking for.

The pods are available in customized sizes, ranging from a dinky three-window to a spacious 10-window with a bedroom, en suite and kitchenette.

The overhead storage cabins are removed, but the window blinds still pull down as before and "everything else including the floor is the original aeroplane," says Regan.