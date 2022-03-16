Find Out Which Cannabis Strains Are Best For You With A Cannabis DNA Test 

Image via Unsplash

You go to the dispensary to purchase a cannabis product that's best for you. But how do you know? The budtender might be able to give you some guidance, but no two people are the same. So when you get home, you find out the THC you hoped would help take the edge off after a long week at work has actually made you a paranoid mess. Even in this new world of legalization, it's hard to know just what you're looking for in the cannabis market. And you left that carefree experimentation years ago. Today you want to know what you're getting. Luckily, thanks to Dynamic DNA's Cannabis DNA Test, you can.

The days when you just dosed and hoped for the best are now over. Now you can take control of your cannabis experience by finding out your genetic predisposition to cannabis and how your body metabolizes it. With Dynamic DNA's Cannabis DNA Test you can discover 13 genetic traits that will let you maximize your experience, understand how to promote cannabis health benefits, and avoid unwanted side effects.

It sounds a bit like science fiction, but it's science fact. DNA testing has helped people understand their medical histories and even to understand how their bodies process different foods. Your genes hold the keys to maximizing and improving your cannabis experience.

Here's how cannabis works: your body's homeostasis center, aka the Endocannabinoid System (ECS), mediates the biological and physiological effects of cannabinoids, the molecular class to which THC and CBD belong. Your body produces endocannabinoids naturally, but sometimes the balance is off, which can result in nervous and immune system issues. Introducing external cannabinoids to your body has been found to alleviate the negative effects of stress and inflammation by stimulating the receptors located all over the body.

Dynamic DNA decodes the information inside your genome, testing for your pain threshold and propensity for inflammation, your THC and CBD metabolism, your stress response, and whether you are more susceptible to memory impairment or even marijuana psychosis.

With that information on file, Dynamic DNA can help you find your way through the increasingly complex jungle of cannabis options. Their report will break down your genetic traits and how they impact your cannabis experience, giving you a better sense of what dosage of THC and CBD will be optimal. You'll get a risk analysis of possible side effects, and you'll even get product selection guidelines so that you can go to the dispensary armed with the perfect shopping list.

It couldn't be easier. Swab the inside of your mouth – in the comfort of your own home – to collect a DNA sample. Mail the test kit back (in a prepaid envelope) and Dynamic DNA's scientists will analyze the sample in-house at their state-of-the-art CAP-accredited, CLIA-certified facility. That means they're held to the highest molecular testing standards, and that your DNA and data are kept safe and secure at all times.

It's the 21st century – dose like it. With Dynamic DNA's Cannabis DNA Test kit you can take the guesswork out of dosing and have the best experience the first time.