A Miata driver uses his train horn to encourage an SUV driver to stay in their lane. It worked.
Driver installs train horn in his Miata, possibly saving his life from an idiot driver
Watch: Audi driver fails to ford a river and destroys a pedestrian bridge in the process
A gentleman, brimming with confidence, drove his expensive car into a swollen river with the goal of reaching the other side. Unfortunately for him, he didn't make it across. Unfortunately for everyone else in the area, his car floated downstream and wrecked a pedestrian bridge. READ THE REST
Gentleman in tiny car almost kills self and dog by crossing train tracks at the wrong time
Click to expand A lone traveler in a peculiarly small motorized carriage trudged across a railway crossing, his leashed canine companion loyally following behind. With millennia of his ancestors whispering in his brain to turn back, he remained unfazed by the screeching monstrosity bearing down on him. Watch the video. He and the stalwart hound… READ THE REST
WTF is going on with this idiot in a car?
This video has almost everything: a man with a stick, an idiot driver, amused commentary, and an off-camera scream that would make Wilhelm blush. The only thing missing is an explanation as to what the fuck is going on. Click to expand READ THE REST
Remote work's here to stay, so upgrade your video chats for $59
Spring of 2020 was a turning point (for obvious reasons). Suddenly, people realized all kinds of things: how germ-ridden most surfaces are, how far apart six feet actually is, and most strikingly for many workers, just how clueless they were about video conference technology. The world of work looks dramatically different today, with many companies opting… READ THE REST
People on Amazon are going nuts over this self-igniting pipe
After the age-old question of whether the chicken or the egg came first, "Do you have a light?" is a close second. And while relying on others for a flame can get awkward, rummaging through your bag for random plastic lighters all the time can be even more annoying. Who wants to keep spending money… READ THE REST
Enjoy a piece of your childhood with this Mortal Kombat Arcade Table
It's fair to say that most millennials would happily time travel back to their childhood for even just a day if given a chance. Nostalgia is one of the great joys of life, and sometimes all it takes is a simple video to make us wish we were back in a time we once knew. For millennials… READ THE REST