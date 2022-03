Lindsey Graham says calling Republicans racist "is not going to fly with us" because they're used to it pic.twitter.com/TwLKODUIVM — Acyn (@Acyn) March 21, 2022

On the first day of hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, Lindsey Graham said anyone accusing Republicans of being racist is wasting their time because "we're used to it by now."

It brings to mind this fake Paul Gosar tweet, but it's even better because Graham really did say it: