Anonymous hacks printers in Russia and prints out anti-Kremlin messages

The international hacker group Anonymous continues its war on Putin and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The group has hacked into printers all over Russia and is commandeering them to print out the truth about the war in Ukraine.

The claim was made by an allegedly Anonymous-affiliated Twitter account with around 8,800 followers. It was later verified when reporters were able to reach the members in charge of the account and view materials related to the printer hack.

"We have been printing anti-propoganda [sic] and tor [browser] installation instructions to printers all over #Russia for 2 hours, and printed 100,000+ copies so far," the original tweet reads. "15 people working on this op as we speak."

Read more.

Image: Vincent Diamante — CC BY-SA 2.0