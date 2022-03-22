Find out why CNN says they'd choose this vacuum over a Dyson

The era of staying home is finally coming to a gradual end, and before you know it, it'll be the season of graduations, weddings, family get-togethers, and more. But with all this excitement means people going through your home, which means having to keep the fridge stocked and your home spotless. After all, the last thing you want your future guests to remember is how dirty the floors were.

From everyday sweeping to deep cleaning, the JASHEN V18 350W cordless vacuum cleaner is a tool you'll always appreciate having on hand. The vacuum CNN claimed "is making us forget about Dyson" is living up to the hype, as it boasts an array of innovative functions you've likely never experienced in older vacuums you've had before. And as an added bonus, it's way more affordable than the aforementioned brand name vacuum at just $209.99 a pop.

No matter if you have tile, hardwood, or carpeted floors, the JASHEN V18 cordless vacuum cleaner is built for it, all thanks to its dual brush that lets you switch between different surfaces seamlessly. The tool also features a 350W digital brushless motor, which means extra-strong suction with noise control, never disturbing the entire house every time you turn the thing on.

The Jashen cordless vacuum also poses the benefit of a long-lasting battery, capable of running for up to 40 minutes per charge, allowing you ample time to clean everything you want to. But when it is time to gas up, simply attach the vacuum to its included wall charging mount or charge the battery independently, whatever's more convenient for you. And you'll always know the status of your vacuum's battery life and more, all on its built-in LED screen.

The vacuum's outstanding cleaning power combined with its budget-friendly price point make it a winning cleaning tool, earning it an impressive 4.8 out 5-star customer rating. That makes the vacuum the perfect choice for your impending spring cleaning.

Get the JASHEN V18 350W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner at 37% off, making it $209.99.

Prices subject to change.