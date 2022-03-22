March Madness but for misunderstood legal concepts

Techdirt is running a March Madness-style bracket tournament to pick the ultimate misunderstood legal concept. Contenders range from the 1st Amendment (restrains governments, not companies) to incitement (to imminent lawless action, not vague threats). Mike Masnick:

A few notes on how this initial bracket came together. Back in 2020 when I suggested this idea (jokingly, I swear), people sent in lots and lots of suggestions. Initially it was just supposed to be misunderstood laws, but that was too limiting to get to a 64-entry bracket (or at least an interesting one), so I expanded it to legal concepts. That does mean that there are some overlapping concepts (e.g. "free speech" and "1st Amendment"), but I don't much care. We'll see how it goes.

Section 230 ("No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider") is the early favorite.