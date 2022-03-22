What's like to sleep in a sci-fi themed pod hotel in Singapore

Mark Frauenfelder
hotels.com

Disney charges $5,000 for a couple of nights at its Galactic Starcruiser hotel. Two nights at a Galaxy Pod in Singapore will cost you under $100 and probably feels a lot more like you're in outer space. Plus, once you step outside the Galaxy Pod you can buy a $5 bowl of Michelin-star pork noodles instead of paying $100 for the insipid pabulum that Disney tries to pass off as food at its parks.