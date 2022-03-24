Stephen Wilhite, the creator of the GIF, has passed away

Jason Weisberger

Stephen Wilhite, aged 74, has passed away. Wilhite created the Graphics Interchange Format, better known as GIF, while working as a developer for early online service CompuServe.

Wilhite pronounced it "JIF."

CNN:

A true netizen, he eschewed most interviews and public appearances until 2013, when he was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Webbys, awards presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences to people who've impacted the internet.
In lieu of a speech, he instead accepted the award with a GIF, soundtracked to Strauss's "Also sprach Zarathustra": "IT'S PRONOUNCED 'JIF' NOT 'GIF.'"