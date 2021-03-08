I can just watch and watch and…
I am mesmerized by these dots moving around geometric shapes
These animated Parliament Funkadelic ads from the 1970s pin the tail on the funky
Here are a couple of fun ads from the 1970s advertising two of P-Funks albums, Funkentelechy Vs. The Placebo Syndrome (1977) and GloryHallaStoopid (Pin The Tail On The Funky) (1979). As far as I know, these ads were never seen beyond the stage of P-Funk shows where they'd promote these records before the band came… READ THE REST
Clockwork Elves, an animated short
Clockwork Elves is an animated short film by Nick Cross, and a perfect start to any day or evening. This film was made singlehandedly by myself over the span of about 7 years. Animated in Toon Boom Animate Pro with post work done in Adobe After Effects. Backgrounds painted in Adobe Photoshop. … This film… READ THE REST
Brief surprise interview with director Hayao Miyazaki during his daily trash-collecting ritual
Apparently it's known that every morning, Studio Ghibli co-founder and director Hayao Miyazaki, 79, picks up trash and tidies the street in front of his Tokyo home. SoraNews24 reporter Oona McGee showed up one morning for a surprise interview with the animation auteur. From SoraNews24: Q: Have you watched "Demon Slayer?" Miyazaki: "No I haven't. I rarely… READ THE REST
